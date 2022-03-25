To summit it is 7,258-feet, and Kimball Peak is among the most strenuous hikes in the Santa Catalina Mountains with elevation gain of 4,252-feet or so on a steep, rocky, rugged nine-mile in and out trail. The 2020 Bighorn Fire forced closure of the upper trail for a long time until recently. On Friday, February 4, four intrepid SaddleBrooke hikers went up to the peak via Finger Rock Trail to see the aftermath of the wildfire. What we encountered at higher elevation was an eerie landscape, filled with burned oak, juniper, pine trees and exposed rocks.
What a difference from my last climb two-years-ago! Still, the sweeping view at the top, from of Mt Lemmon, Tanque Verde, Rincon Mountains, to Lower Catalina Mountain range is spectacular. As I look at Mt. Kimball from my south facing window daily, I feel so fortunate to be living in the ever so diverse Sonora Desert wonderland.