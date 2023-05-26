The British Club in SaddleBrooke took their part in this historic occasion of the Coronation of King Charles III. Watching the spectacular coverage on the television, it was displayed in all its glory, pomp and circumstance with thousands of revelers in the streets joining in celebrating this historic occasion all over the United Kingdom, and British Isles. Indeed, all over the world.

Eleven British Club Members attended a coronation breakfast buffet at the home of Twink Gates and Bob Zimdar here in SaddleBrooke. Members feasted on sausage rolls, quiche, devilled eggs, shrimp and cocktail sauce, cheese and salami, cheese board, vegetable straws, and vegetable tray with hummus. For those with a sweeter tooth, there were freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream, and lemon curd, coconut macaroons, ferrero raffaello chocolates, and cheesecake with fresh raspberries. Tea of course was served along with coffee. They even had a surprise of shandies, a beer and a seven up recipe contributed by one of our new members.

Everyone thanked Twink and Bob for this very enjoyable Coronation Day breakfast.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at (520) 834-4142 or by email at esedgwick66@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or the Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current Homeowner of either HOA-1 or HOA-2.

The Member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 42 members from the following Hometowns:

BritainCambridge, Derbyshire: Ashbourne

Hampshire: Portsmouth, Lincolnshire: Louth

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Kent: Rochester

Merseyside: Liverpool,

London, Manchester, South Yorkshire

Newbury, Nr. Highcleere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

France: Loches

United States of AmericaCalifornia: Mt. Shasta, San Francisco

Chicago

Massachusetts: Illinois, Chicopee

Montana — Billings

New York: Staten Island

Seattle