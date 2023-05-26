Ravelry is a website that gives knitters and crocheters a huge opportunity to share and explore a wide variety of patterns, techniques, and yarns with people all over the world. Although many of our members have used Ravelry to some extent, Linda Hood taught us even more ways to get the most out of the website.

Linda (pictured standing in the blue top) is a remarkable knitter who will also conduct a class on how to make a blended shawl using colors that will blend together to create wearable art.

Knit Wit members are very lucky to have many talented people in the group who are willing and able to teach. Our skills only grow as time goes on.

If you engage in knitting and/or crocheting or would like to, consider joining us every Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 4 of the SaddleBrooke One craft area.