Every school year, the wonderful SaddleBrooke Community Outreach gives children in need brand new outfits for school. Each child also gets a hand-made hat created by a Knit Wit. The drive to collect the 600 needed hats has already begun. Lavetta Torke shows off some of the fun and fanciful hats she has already made.

In May, Linda Hood will be giving interested members classes in making a blended shawl. The many very creative Knit Wits will, I’m sure, turn out a wide variety of shawls both big and small, bold and subtle, summery and winter-weight.

Plans are also underway for field trips to venues that are of interest to those who love to play with string.

The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the HOA-1 Craft Center, in room 4. Whatever your level of accomplishment, you might consider joining a friendly group of knitters and crocheters to share, learn and socialize. Please email Bin Davis (binsgarden@gmail.com) for more information or just show up any Wednesday morning.