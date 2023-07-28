The first Wednesday of the month is Knit Witt’s show-and-tell giving the knit and crochet group a chance to show off what they have recently created or a chance to present a past project. The picture shows what those who took Linda Hood’s (second in from right} class on the Blended Shawl created. The variety is exciting!

There may be some readers who knit, but are not inclined to join the Knit Wits. If you are one of these people or know someone who is, be aware that if you have made hats or baby clothes that you can’t use, our club will happily take your hand made pieces and include them with the hats that will go to Kid’s Closet or the new baby items that will go to new mothers in the military community.

The on-going goals of the Knit Wits is to provide a space where members can meet to socialize, share ideas and help each other. If you have basic knitting or crocheting skills, you might consider joining us. If you lack these skills, but would like to learn, there are many, many YouTube sites that provide clear instructions to get you started.

The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 4 of the HOA-1 craft area. Come exercise your brain and your fingers while at the same time creating something for yourself or someone else.