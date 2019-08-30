Summertime and the knitting is easy! (Does anyone know that song?) Our ladies have jumped on a shawl pattern called Exordium. First one person, then two, now not sure what the final count will be. Last week, two more people (including me) started on this. The shawl uses two colors and after seeing the 9 finished projects on our “models,” more people got hooked. What do you think?
Summer also meant a road trip for lunch. Over 20 ladies gathered at La Hacienda for some good Mexican fare. I heard a lot of raves about the food and the service there. We get out for lunch maybe 3 or 4 times a year.
Another event was a trip to Grandma’s Spinning Wheel, one of our local yarn shops here in Tucson. Always nice to get new ideas and see the latest fibers. And this excursion also included lunch, why not?
Do you knit or crochet? Would you like to share ideas/get ideas from like-minded ladies? We work on projects for ourselves, for loved ones, and for charity. You decide what you want to do, join group workshops, or not. We have a good time just hanging out every Wednesday morning. You will find us meeting in Room 4 of the HOA #1 Arts and Crafts Center from 9-11 a.m. New faces are always welcome.