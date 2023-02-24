At the very well-attended annual Club Fair on Saturday, February 4, the Knit Wits displayed some member-made items that will be donated to military families with babies as well as other knitted and crocheted creations. Members Nancy English, Caroline Serle, Lavetta Torke, Jayne Poppert, Sue Laub and her husband, and Henrietta Kraut were on hand to answer questions about this very social group. Several people expressed interest in learning how to knit or crochet, so the club will consider how we might meet that need. Other visitors were interested in getting back to a craft that they hadn’t pursued for awhile.

The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11a.m. in room 4 of the HOA-1 Craft Center. Anyone with an interest in learning new techniques, or advancing one’s skills, or just learning from scratch is welcome. The club goes on occasional outings and lunch both on and off campus is a frequent option following the meetings. Many experienced members are willing to help solve knitting or crochet problems.