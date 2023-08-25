On Saturday, September 2, Labor Day weekend, a group of Knit Wits plans to car pool to the Sierra Vista Fiber Festival. This is the first year this festival is being held. It was created by some people who raise fiber bearing animals as a Southern Arizona alternative to the Flagstaff Fiber Festival that’s held every June. In addition to the alpacas, there will be sheep, Angora rabbits and goats on the hoof (or paw). These farmers turn their animals’ fur into hand-spun, hand-dyed yarns that are often off the chart beautiful. The event is free and there will be food available. Whether you are in the club or not, if you’d like to join the caravan going to Sierra Vista on Saturday, September 2, be in the HOA-1 parking lot by the bocci ball courts by 8:30 a.m.

The production of baby items continues to grow. By the time the Auxiliary comes to pick them up in February, there should be an extensive and wide variety of hand made hats, blankets, booties and sweaters for the new-borns arriving to our local military families.

The Knit Wits meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room #4 of the HOA-1 craft area. If you have basic knitting or crocheting skills, you might want to consider joining this very friendly group to share, chat, learn and broaden your social circle.