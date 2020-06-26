Who knew that KnitLit is a fiction genre? There are literally dozens of novels out there with characters who knit or women who own a knit shop, or knitting groups who support each other or knitters who solve murders or... remember Madame LaFarge?
While I did not reread A Tale of Two Cities, I did read five novels. I’ve reviewed them below in the order read, but I should mention in advance that I’m a bit of a book snob. These novels are all Beach Reads, ChickLit, not on the short list for anything.
Casting Spells by Barbara Bretton takes place in Sugar Maple, Vermont, an idyllic tourist town, totally populated by vampires, sorceresses, trolls and faeries. One half-human lives there. That’s Chloe Hobbs, owner of Sticks and String, her knit shop. There is a knitting group, a murder, a romance and, of course, all the paranormal.
This book was my least favorite. Cute ideas, but poorly executed. The characters were cartoonish and the mystery was ridiculous. At its core, it was a poorly written romance novel where the “hunk” detective and Chloe lose all control within five minutes of meeting. The only nods to knitting were occasional mentions of a brand name of wool being shelved. One star, maybe.
The Friday Night Knitting Club meets in Walker and daughter, a knit shop in Manhattan. Georgia Walker, a single mom, owns the shop. Her daughter, Dakota, aged 13, helps out. The club consists of a diverse group of women who gather to knit and end up supporting and encouraging each other through the large and small bumps in their lives. It’s about friendship.
Author Kate Jacobs has fleshed out an interesting collection of individuals with distinct strengths and weaknesses. There are some cliched moments here, but I found this read enjoyable: lots of yarn, lots of dropped stitches, lots of food, conversation, love and friendship. Almost four stars.
Died in the Wool by Mary Kruger is a very quick read. There’s a murder in a small town knit shop. Owner Ariadne Jorgensen finds the body when she opens the shop one morning. The weapon? Strangulation, with locally hand spun, hand dyed wool. And there is a new detective in town.
Strangulation, really? Wouldn’t the yarn break? A predictable plot with too many one-dimensional characters make for a cliched read. The murder suspect jumps from one person to the next to the next. The most interesting idea in the book, however, is the theft of patterns off the internet. While we are aware of it now, it would have been a fairly new idea when this book was written. Kudos to Mary Kruger for that. One, maybe two, stars.
The Knitting Circle by Ann Hood is a semi-autobiographical novel about loss and grief. Mary has lost her five-year-old daughter, suddenly, and is devastated. While her husband escapes into his work, Mary spends her days in a fog with only her tears and her memories. She doesn’t go to work, she doesn’t answer her phone, she cannot read or write or think about anything, except Stella. And then she learns to knit.
This book is so well done. The characters are well developed. Each has her own story of loss which is revealed to Mary as she learns to knit. I loved this book. Some of you may not ... these are not “happy” tales. It is a novel about friendship and healing developed while knitting. It is moving, heartbreaking, uplifting. These characters will stay with me. And there is plenty of knitting to be had. For me, five stars.
A Good Yarn by Debbie Macomber is a nice, sweet read about another knitting group in an independent yarn shop. Three women in a sock class, aged in three different generations, have nothing in common except their desire to knit socks. Knitting brings them together as close friends, who are able to help each other through life’s difficulties: husbands, boyfriends, new beginnings, new challenges. There are lots of references to sock making throughout.
I liked this book. There was a nice evolution of the multigenerational friendships that formed. While the problems encountered by the women were not as dire as in a couple of the other books, the solutions made sense and were successful. I give this book four stars.
So, there you have it: KnitLit for KnitWits. Knitting and reading now while we still miss being together to talk, to laugh and to create.