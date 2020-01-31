After a two-week hiatus, Knit Wits is back in session, but that doesn’t mean we stopped creating over the holidays. Last minute gifts were finished and given. New projects were started. Wednesday, January 8 was our first meeting of 2020 “starring” our new co-presidents Jayne Poppert and Dee Mahaney who gave us an overview of classes, speakers and help sessions during the next few months. It was also “Show and Tell” day. So many beautiful knitted and crochet goods from our members: hats and scarves and sweaters and fingerless mittens. Oh my!
As usual for this time of year, New Year’s resolutions were under discussion. It’s a time to plan our year’s knitting and crocheting projects. Some of us want to try something new, some want to try a new challenge, while others want to become more productive. And, yes, many of us, like Yours Truly, really want to finish our UFOs (Un-Finished Objects) or use up some of that beautiful yarn that’s been winking at us from our yarn baskets.
What’s your New Year’s Resolution? It’s not too late to start. Do you want to learn something new or return to something you used to enjoy? Come knit with us! How about resolving to keep your brain more focused? Try knitting! Or reduce stress in your daily life? Knit! Make new friends? Knit! Decrease your screen time? Knit! Maybe you want to listen to audiobooks? Knit along! Do you like making gifts for friends or family or those who don’t have enough? Knit! Or are you resolved to lose those holiday pounds? Knit? Yes, knit. It’s harder to eat when your hands are busy.
If you’ve answered “yes” to any of those questions, join us at Knit Wits. We meet every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts room four. Dues are only $12 annually. Come join us. We’d love to meet you