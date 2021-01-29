Many months ago I wrote that yarns could be sourced from certain animals, vegetables AND minerals. Of course animals include sheep, camelids, muskox and silk worms while vegetables could be cotton or flax or wood. But, minerals? Can we get yarn from dirt and rocks? Yes, we can! Both metal and synthetic yarns meet this criteria. Metals are extracted from ores (rocks) and synthetics come from petroleum, both pulled out of the earth. This month we shall tackle working with metals.
Gold and silver threads have been used in clothing and decor for the wealthy class for centuries. The threads, most often, were woven into or embroidered upon the cloth. High ranking military officers wore epaulets made from gold threads. Some monarchs and popes had so much gold in their clothing that they shone like gods in the sunlight.
Gold and silver wire have long been used by knitters and, especially, crocheters to make jewelry and ornaments. So, while it is possible to crochet your very-own Wonder Woman bracelets, you are probably not ready to invest in or wear a hand knitted silver sweater. Today, metallic yarns, threads and mixed fibers are used in every variety of textiles: knitted clothing, knit and woven fabrics, embroideries, automotive fabrics, clerical vestments, hat bands, theater costumes and back drops, banners and uniforms. By and large, however, jewelry is the Queen.
Fibers for knitting, crocheting, weaving and braiding include very fine gauge metals and metallic alloys, electroplated metals, metals over a plastic core and metal cores covered with non metallic fibers. Beyond precious metals, stainless steel and aluminum yarns are widely available. These metals can be knit alone and then molded to a specific shape. Lacework and gentle ruffles on a necklace are especially lovely. Very fine wire can also be used as a carry along with another fiber. Or metals can be purchased already covered with wool or linen or silk. Habu Textiles in particular has a wide range of colors available in each of these three fibers. Most commonly, however, we knit garments with yarns that beautiful “metallic” fibers which have very little or no metal in them. Short metallic fibers can be twisted with other yarns. Sequins of many shapes and sizes might be threaded onto wool, linen or cotton, adding a novelty effect and eye-catching sparkle to your project. Thus, a rainbow of brilliant, reflective colors is available to add some beauty to our lives
Knitting with metals is not terribly difficult, but there are some tricks. Do not use heavy gauge metals from the hardware store; appropriate thicknesses are 26 or 28 gauge. If you are using pure wire, you might need to protect your hands with gloves. You might also wish to have some tools, like cutters and pliers, available for use. Wire work can also be hard on your needles and hooks. Coatings might peel off or a delicate tool might even break with repetitive use. Finally, wires and covered wires are subject to tangling and crimping as they come off the cone. It is best to lay the cone or spool on its side in a box and reel the metal off perpendicular to the spool as you knit. Problem solved. Mixed fibers with small bits of metals do not present these problems.
Caring for your finished goods requires dry cleaning or hand washing in cool water and gentle soap. Never use bleach. If you must use an iron, do so on a very low setting with no steam. Finally, blocking isn’t necessary. Just gentle pulling and tugging with bring the metals into submission. You will be doing this as you work on your project also. So, try a small project with lots of bling. It might just raise your spirits during these trying times. We are KnitWits. Come join us now. We are together again on Wednesday mornings from 9 am to 11 am. We talk, we laugh, we create.