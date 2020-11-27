Ah, linen. Images appear in my head of long skirts at a summer lawn party, the Great Gatsby and a little croquet on the side. Or lovely handkerchiefs, pillow and bed coverings edged with lace. Linen is strong, absorbent and cool to the touch: perfect for hot weather wear. It is also lint free, dyes beautifully, is antibacterial, and softens with wear and washing. On the other hand, it has poor elasticity and wrinkles like crazy. However, like most plant fibers, it is a sustainable resource.
Linen comes from the innermost bark of the flax plant, called the bast. It is very labor intensive to make fine linen, as the best and longest fibers must be harvested by hand or by pulling up the whole plant. The process of producing the threads is also difficult, so linen has always been more expensive than cotton or hemp. Historically, it has been a fiber reserved for the wealthy.
Flax fibers have been found in the Republic of Georgia and dated to over 30,000 years ago. The early civilizations of Samaria, Mesopotamia, Egypt and Greece have all left behind “linens” which have survived centuries. They have been found mostly in burial sites of the wealthy. Priests, too, wore linen as a symbol of purity. By the Middle Ages there was a thriving trade in Europe and the Near East. Early American immigrants arrived in the colonies and set up “homespun” linen production. However, it could never compete with the cheap cotton produced by slave labor, so, it remained a specialty textile. Today, linen is produced all over the world with the very finest cloth made in Belgium, Italy and Ireland.
Knitting or crocheting with linen is quite different from working with wool. Because it is inelastic and initially stiff, you will need to make some adjustments to your tension and your tools. So: MAKE A SWATCH, MAKE A SWATCH, MAKE A SWATCH. Linen yarn will not cozy onto your needles. The stitches will stand up like little soldiers and your needles might even fall out. Wood and bamboo needles will help a lot here and you might need to change your needle size or adjust your tension. Making a swatch (!) will allow you to control the linen instead of the linen controlling you. The results will be worth it. A few more hints are in order. Don’t pull the yarn out of the center of a ball. To join yarns, knit the new and the old together for about eight to ten stitches. If you can wet down your linen before using it, do so. It will be softer after it dries. The good news is that knitted and crocheted projects do not need to be pin blocked. Machine wash and lay out nicely to dry.
In the marketplace linen yarns are easy to find in a fairly full assortment of weights with fingering through DK being most popular. It can also be found in a variety of blends. Linen/cotton yarns are most prominent since they both are great summer fibers. One yarn company has even put together a blend of linen, viscose and cashmere. Be still my heart.
Fun Facts:
- At least three words are derived from “linen”. “Line” comes from the historic use of linen thread to determine a straight line. The word “Lining” was created because linen was often used to create an inner layer of clothing. “Lingerie”, from the French, originally denoted underwear made of linen.
- The ancient Egyptians used linen in the mummification process. When the tomb of Ramses II was opened, the linen had been perfectly preserved for 3000 years.
- When the Huguenots fled France, many went to Ireland, bringing their advanced methods of linen production with them. Thus, fine Irish linen was born.
- Linen is considered the finest canvas for oil painting due to its strength and archival quality. It’s pricey, however.
- United States currency is made of 25 percent linen and 75 percent cotton.