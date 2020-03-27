For the last several years, the KnitWits have held an annual baby shower for military families who are expecting a child. Beth Bradford, our liaison with the VA hospital, tells us that many military families have financial needs at this time in their lives. These deserving service families receive a beautiful basket full of handmade goodies and other necessities to help them here in Tucson.
Once again, Kathy Harris and Donna Silverman organized this year’s wonderful event. Needles and hooks have been busy all year long in preparation. On the day of the shower all the donated items were displayed for everyone to see. And an amazing display it was, of (mostly tiny) knitted and crocheted items: sweaters and hats and dresses and hats and overalls and hats and booties and blankets and did I mention hats? Labels are attached to each item so that the new moms will know how to care for them. Books and toys and purchased items, and a few things for mom herself are also included in the baskets. What a great way for us to say thank you to those who serve!
The KnitWits donate many hours knitting and crocheting for charitable causes, as well as creating garments and accessories for themselves, their friends and families. On Wednesday mornings we enjoy each other’s company as well. Come join us from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room four at the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts center. We talk, we laugh, we create.