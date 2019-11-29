SaddleBrooke Freethinkers is proud to have Professor Valerie Mueller, Ph.D., from Arizona State University, speak on Sunday, December 15, at 10 a.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. Coffee social will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Mueller will present the latest research on the extent that climate change drives migration patterns in developing countries. Climate change has brought about possibly permanent alterations to Earth's geological, biological and ecological systems. These changes have led to the emergence of large-scale environmental hazards to humans with extreme weather, stresses to food producing systems and refugees. What populations are most vulnerable to displacement and what are the main mechanisms underlying these observed patterns? There is hope that implementing policy decisions regarding climate change in improving the delivery of rural services will help alleviate the negative impact of climate change.
Valerie Mueller is currently an Assistant Professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University. Prior to joining ASU, she was a Senior Research Fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in Washington, D.C. She has spent time in Africa doing research and helping communities. Mueller’s research focuses on the drivers of internal migrations and the consequences thereof in Africa and Asia. Her research has been featured in Nature Climate Change, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, American Economic Review, American Journal of Agricultural Economics, and the Journal of Development.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers provides a forum for the responsible search for truth and meaning in understanding and solving human problems by applying science and reason. We believe that tolerance, compassion, equity and civility should characterize interactions among people and organizations. We strive to achieve these goals through meetings, lectures and discussions.
SaddleBrooke Freethinkers meetings are held at the MountainView Ballroom on Sunday mornings, with coffee social starting at 9:30 am. The program begins at 10 a.m. For dates and subjects, visit our website at SBFreethinkers.wordpress.com.
You can become a member of the SaddleBrooke Freethinkers for $15 per calendar year. This fee includes all lectures and other Freethinkers events like the book club and social events. Lecture program runs Jan-Apr and Oct-Dec. Lectures are open to all SaddleBrooke residents and their guests, as space is available. Non-members are encouraged to make a $2 donation to defray costs. Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the Tri-Community Food Bank.
For questions or to be added to the email list, please email your contact information to saddlebrookefreethinkers@gmail.com.