The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is an adult continuing education program founded in 2005. The ILR provides a broad range of educational opportunities right here in SaddleBrooke for all the residents. The ILR program offers over 30 courses throughout the year. All courses are designed to meet the needs of active retirees and feature no tests, no grades, no papers—just a group of residents getting together to learn something new and to enjoy stimulating discussions. Courses usually last five to six weeks, meeting once a week for two hours.

Under the guidance of its voluntary Board of Directors and its excellent Faculty the ILR has provided high quality, college-level courses to the SaddleBrooke community for 18-years. The courses cover a wide spectrum of subjects including

Science

Music

Astronomy

Energy

History

Physics

Dinosaurs

Magic

Foreign Affairs

Medicine

Geology

Literature

Religion

Art

Law

Mythology

and many more topics.

For past course offerings, visit the ILR website at sbilr.org.

The ILR now has over 1,700 subscribers (members) who have enjoyed the courses and found them to be academically comprehensive, engaging, and insightful. To introduce newcomers and current residents (who are not already lifetime subscribers) to the SaddleBrooke ILR program, we are sponsoring a lottery to win a FREE ILR education course. Five lucky winners will each be awarded a free registration to the course of their choice in the fall (September to December) 2023 ILR term. The list of courses available will be announced in August. It’s easy to enter, just send an email to sbilr4freeclass@gmail.com by Wednesday, August 23. In the subject line, type “free class.” The five winners will be selected and notified by email on that date to have plenty of time to choose the course they want to take.

The rules to enter the ILR lottery are 1.) you must be a resident of SaddleBrooke (full or part-time), and 2.) you cannot be a current subscriber (member) of the ILR. Good luck. For more information about the ILR and to see what courses have been offered in the past, visit the ILR website at sbilr.org.

The ILR is always looking for new instructors and topics that would appeal to active retirees. If interested, see the requirements online at sbilr.org.