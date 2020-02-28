So, if you think of the Hustle dance style and the 70’s come to mind, STOP right there! The Modern Hustle (also called New York Hustle) is a DYNAMIC, flashy dance with a superb series of dance steps that is the best all-around dance for contemporary music. You and your partner will look and feel great on the dance floor and will receive many compliments on your dancing abilities when you show off your Hustle skills. It is an extraordinarily easy step to learn and works well with all kinds of music including Pop, Rock, Cha Cha, Merengue, Techno, Rap, and Swing. Basically, any music which has a strong BOOM, BOOM, BOOM, BOOM beat is good for Hustle. And that’s a lot of songs!
Any time you go to a wedding, a fundraiser dance, or a holiday party, you will hear that beat. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club offers this class every Wednesday evening in April from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView Performing Arts Center in HOA-2. This class is being offered to BEGINNERS ONLY as a way to introduce a very fun easy dance with lots of modern music. No partner is needed as we will be sharing and switching partners frequently. Hustle class will be taught by Philip Doyle, an Arthur Murray certified Silver Level dancer. Signup in March. Emailing Phil at toughdrphil@aol.com. You will look and feel GREAT on the dance floor while also having FUN!
Another dance class to enjoy is Beginner Level Bolero, taught by Bob Osborne and Mary Borkovec. Bolero is a slow Latin dance that combines elements of Rumba and Waltz. That is why this class is being offered especially for people familiar with those two dances. The dance rhythm of Bolero is slow-quick-quick, much like the Rumba, but slower. You will like dancing the Bolero when slow tempo Rumba music is playing. If you dance the Rumba and Waltz, you will surely enjoy learning Bolero. Lessons will be held in the Vermilion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse on Wednesdays, April 8, April 15 and April 22, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enroll this March! To register for the class, email Bob Osborne at bobmao@aol.com. If you have any further questions, email Bob, or call him at (203) 913-2062.
Dance classes are available FREE of charge to SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club members. You are welcome to come and try a class before you join the club. And it’s easy to join SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club— where the learning continues, and the fun never ends! Membership is only $20 per year and ALL classes are FREE!!! For more information, just go to the club’s website at www.sbballroomdance.com, and click on “Membership” near the top of the right-hand column. On the “Membership” page click on “Membership Forms and Info” in the text on the page. That link will take you to additional information, including a membership form for you to fill out and bring to class.