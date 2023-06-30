Bolero is a slow Latin dance with roots in Spain and Cuba. It is a unique dance with Latin as well as Ballroom dancing characteristics. The sliding steps, soft hip motion and close dance hold make this a romantic and powerful dance style. Bolero, the August lesson provided by SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC), is being taught by Bob Osborne and Laurie Messick.

Beginning Bolero classes will be held in the month of August in the MountainView Ballroom of HOA-2, Sundays at 3 p.m. and Tuesdays, at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required. Please email countmein@sbballroomdance.com or sign up on the website at sbballroomdance.com. Dance Classes are FREE to members, and a non-member may attend one class for free to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

Novice Dance Program ContinuesThis program is designed for novice dancers who have little or no knowledge of dancing. Our instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola, are professional dance instructors who know how to get you on the dance floor quickly and easily, and you’ll have fun doing it! These classes are FREE to all residents of SaddleBrooke. Novice classes are held in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1, at 4 p.m.

Upcoming ClassesMonday, July 17 — Focusing on Waltz and Cha Cha

Monday, August 7 — Focusing on Foxtrot and Swing

Monday, August 21 — Focusing on Tango and Rumba

Monday, September 4 — Focusing on Waltz and Hustle

Register online at our website at sbballroomdance.com or by sending an email to countmein@sbballroomdance.com.

Then save the date for Novice Practice Parties, Friday, August 25 and Friday, September 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., in the Vermillion Room at HOA-1. These sessions are designed to provide for the novice dancer a supervised practice environment, focusing on the eight dances covered in the novice classes.

Dances and Practice EventsSBDC holds multiple dances and practice sessions weekly and monthly. Check all the available options on our website, sbballroomdance.com. We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.