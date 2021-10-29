SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is holding FREE Rumba classes in November.
Rumba is a dance that originated in Cuba in the late 19th century. Spanish music and dance are full of romance. The Rumba dance is a slow, serious, romantic, fun dance, with flirtation (if desired) between the partners. It spotlights the lady's rhythmic body movements and hip actions. Over the years, the Rumba has evolved and there is now an American Rumba and an International Rumba. The American Rumba is easier to learn, and is most often done at social dancing events in the USA. The leaders will appreciate the ease of learning this dance.
Rumba is a versatile dance in that it can be done to any slow four count music. Some of the current favorite Rumba songs are “Fields of Gold” by Sting, “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5, “Falling Into You” by Céline Dion, “Sway” by Michael Bublé and, of course, “Hungry Eyes” from the movie “Dirty Dancing”. Rumba has a box-like basic figure. The American version differs from the International version in the knee movement and musical count.
Taking Rumba dance classes increases mental capacity as you memorize choreography and think on your feet. With the ability to improvise dance steps, remember dance sequences and decide how to move, your brain works twice as hard as it would doing many other cardiovascular activities.
SBDC members Bertie Litchfield and Barry Sheppard will teach American Rumba. Classes will meet on three Mondays, November 1, November 8, and November 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at the Desert View Performing Arts Center in HOA-2. Reviews and practice will be offered on Saturday mornings, November 6, November 13 and November 20 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Vermillion room at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 Clubhouse. To register, go to the SBDC webpage at www.sbballroomdance.com, and click on “SBDC Activities Calendar” in the right-hand column of the page. When the calendar comes up click on the blue right arrow in the upper left to move to the November calendar, and then click on the American Rumba Class link on Monday, November 1. Registration instructions will appear. SBDC classes are for members, but if you aren’t a member yet you are welcome to attend a class before you join to see if it’s a good fit for you.
Where can you use your Rumba steps you will be learning?
SBDC holds dances, dinner dances, theme dances, practice dances, and lessons to help you enjoy the wonderful world of dance! So please join us for an adventure! As a member of SBDC you will be on the email list that keeps you updated as to where and when events will occur. You may email diana@thepreferredteam.com for further information. We look forward to meeting you in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.