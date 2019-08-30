Headline: LET'S PARTY
Do you love to party? We love to party. These feet and this club loves to party!
Our most recent fun-fest was July Jamboree at the home of Linda Weiss where we gathered after Wednesday dance session to enjoy sporting our patriotic spirit. Lunch was topped off with designer mini cupcakes of red, white and blue created by Linda's daughter, Micala Baer.
Other fun events we have enjoyed include February's BFF Dinner & Dance party at Nonna Maria's. It was a great evening and a must in our annual plans. We also gather at local restaurants for luncheons a few times throughout the year which allows us to get to know each other off the dance floor. Theme house parties with food, games and prizes, like our 50's Frolic where everyone dressed in their best shirtwaist dress, are loads of fun. Halloween gives us a chance to show our wild side when we have our Costume Gala. In December we celebrate the holidays with a special luncheon where, of course, we dance and enjoy great food while we get to show off our festive finery.
If you'd like to line dance and have some fun off the dance floor, check out SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club at our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com or contact Anne Romeo at anne.mcgeorge@yahoo.com.
Dues are $10.00 per year. Where else can you get so much for so little?