The SaddleBrooke Chess Club meets two times a week for friendly gatherings of chess players who have different skill levels.

On Mondays, players meet at the HOA-2 Club House in the Ocotillo Room from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday meetings are held at HOA-1 Club House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Bobcat Room.

Pictured in the Bobcat Room are Greg Hlushko, Stuart Watkins, and Pete Rice. Sometimes this room has four tables of chess players. The players usually rotate after several games. Diana Burge was observing and was gracious enough to take the photo.

In the Ocotillo Room there were four players gathered to try their skills. In the front, Robert Bruce Aird is playing Greg Hlushko, who is the Club President. The next set of players are Stuart Watkins on the left and David Stegink is across the table. This photo was taken by John Stroud, a staff member of HOA 2.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Chess players come and go as their daily schedules allow. All SaddleBrooke residents are invited. There is no membership fee. Players bring their own chess sets, and there are usually extra sets available if needed.

For more information, contact Greg Hlushko at (520) 825-9674.