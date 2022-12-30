We all know that exercise is good for you, and that dancing of any type can certainly be considered exercise. I wondered if there was any research that might mention line dancing specifically. I searched with the words “benefits of line dancing” and discovered a blog titled, “Country Dancing Tonight,” written by Dan Sullivan of Fullerton, California. I’ll be doing a lot of quoting from his August 2022 article entitled “Is Line Dancing Good for Seniors?”

The article begins,...”Along with line dancing being a fun activity, it has many other benefits for seniors. I was curious about this and decided to research it. Seniors that line dance enjoy benefits to their physical health, mental health as well as their emotional health and general well-being. Research shows that line dancing improves cardiovascular function, bone strength and brain function. But it also fosters the happiness that results from the social connection of friendships made while line dancing and the increase in self-confidence from gaining mastery over dancing.”

Dan references a New England Journal of Medicine study entitled, “Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia.” The study looked at people 75 and older and went on for 21-years! “The physical activities, of course, all provided cardiovascular benefits but really offered no protection against dementia. But there was one exception: the one physical activity that did reduce the occurrence of dementia was frequent dancing!”

He also mentions, “Our brain constantly rewires its neural pathways as needed. If it doesn’t need to, then it won’t.” Our Club brings in new dances regularly. Each new dance brings a new sequence of steps to memorize. We like to keep those brain cells activated!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The article continues, explaining, “An article on the Royal Osteoporosis Society website states that the two kinds of exercise that are good for our bones are: weight-bearing exercise with impact and muscle-strengthening exercise. The weight-bearing exercise with impact seems to help the most.” Walking, of course, is a weight-bearing exercise. But in-line dancing, with a shuffle here and a kick-ball change there, we are certainly adding some impact to our weight-bearing!

One nice thing about line dancing is that you don’t need a partner. My husband did not like dancing and I could barely drag him to the dance floor for an occasional slow dance. When he passed away, line dancing got me up and out of the house. Once there, the Club members provided a warm, supportive environment. Line dancing really is good for you—mentally, physically and socially.

Please check out our website online at sbldc.weebly.com. For questions,email our Vice-President, Sandy Gianotti, at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Club dues are still $10.00 per year. Be happy...be healthy...line dance!