Maybe you have never line danced before, or it has been a long time since your boots were scootin' across the dance floor. Now you're thinking you might want to learn or refresh that long ago memory. But where, you might ask yourself, do I begin? Answer: The Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club's Novice Workshop!

The Novice Workshop sessions are held on Wednesday mornings from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Vermilion Room of the HOA-1 Clubhouse. The Workshop is set up much like a college course in that it progresses through a three-month period (i.e. January through March), then goes back to the beginning and repeats for another three months. When someone expresses interest in our Club, they are asked to start at the beginning of the next Workshop period. Dances are taught in small segments using "cue" and "count" and by the end of the quarter, dancers will have mastered eight dances. Our teachers are experienced, friendly and patient. After all, they were once "novices" too!

The Club member in charge of coordinating the Novice Workshop is Anne Romeo. Anne moved to Saddlebrooke in 2015 from the greater Philadelphia area. She is a retired Project Manager for a company that provided software systems to hospitals. Prior to her arrival in Saddlebrooke, Anne had never line danced before. Early in 2017, she attended several Novice Workshops and was hooked! Other than line dance, Anne is a golfer and recently joined the Saddlebrooke Art Guild. She also enjoys traveling, Mah Jongg, puzzles and spending time with family. She is fortunate as several family members also live right here in Saddlebrooke.

Please check out our website. Visit sbldc.weebly.com. If you have any questions, please email our Vice-President, Sandy Gianotti, at sandygianotti@gmail.com. Club dues are just $10 per year. Don't be shy— Give line dancing a try!