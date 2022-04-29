Little Hooves & Big Hearts (LHBH) has once again been awarded a grant from the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club Foundation. Over the years, the Rotary Club has been very supportive of LHBH and it’s mission to provide equine-assisted therapeutic sessions to children living with special needs. LHBH is a non-profit 501c3 organization serving the greater Tucson area including Pinal County.

Their service is unique in that they work with miniature horses, along with their multi-certified staff. Sessions are held at their location in Oracle, AZ. All services are provided at no cost to the families. Every dollar of grant money goes toward the programs to improve the lives of their clients. Little Hooves & Big Hearts shares with the Rotary Club the common goal of helping children and their families in our community. LHBH is truly a part of the Rotary Club family.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Sue Robisch, LHBH Advisory Board Member and volunteer accepted the award presented at the Rotary Club’s “Inspiration in the Desert” event on Saturday, April 9. The event featured the renowned artist and philanthropist Diana Madaras. For further information about Little Hooves and Big Hearts, visit our website at littlehooves.org, contact us via email at info@littlehooves.org or phone us at (520) 896-2820.