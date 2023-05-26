United SaddleBrooke (US) encourages long-range planning for SaddleBrooke. It is essential. HOA-2 has launched an important strategic planning initiative lead by its board and supported by a professional consulting company, The McMahon Group. This planning effort should update the combined long range planning report issued March 2020 by the joint efforts HOA-1 Long Range Planning Committee and HOA-2 Strategic Planning Committee (available for view online at unitedsaddlebrooke.org).

Based on the HOA-2 Board presentation of the details of this strategic planning initiative, United SaddleBrooke has some concerns, however. We think the HOA-2 Board, consultants, and whole community should:

Understand the changing demographics in SaddleBrooke and their impact on current and future needs.

Review and further research trends in both national and Arizona HOA communities.

Review and comment on the March 2020 long range planning committee document.

Consider HOA-1 and its role in the SaddleBrooke community.

Consider HOA-1 long range plans.

Determine how HOA-1 and HOA-2 can equitably share the cost of amenities.

Examine if the current model is the best way to manage SaddleBrooke now and in 10-years.

United SaddleBrooke passionately believes a divided community is a path to failure and is committed to sharing ideas and perspectives about the future of SaddleBrooke. Please sign up at www.unitedsaddlebrooke.org and get involved.

US enables your voice to be heard in the community and holds monthly community meetings—for listening and contributing—on important issues facing SaddleBrooke. Our next community meeting is Wednesday, June 21. Join the discussion. Details available online at unitedsaddlebrooke.org.