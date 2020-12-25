How exciting! By thinking outside the box, and a wonderful suggestion from our member, Bob Osborne, the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC), was able to get dancing after months of just thinking about dancing! We would like to thank the HOA-1 administration for helping us schedule an outdoor dance for our members, wearing masks, limiting numbers and socially distancing on the Tennis Pavilion. Thanks also to all the tennis players that went along with our movin’ and groovin’. We saw a few hips swaying to the beat on the courts too!
Kaye Baumgartner was our DJ. With his music, we danced to everything from Rumbas, Salsas, and Tangos to East and West Coast Swings, Night Club 2 Steps, and we especially enjoyed a Waltz. Some of the tunes included Michael Buble’s “Home,” George Strait’s “I Just Want to Dance With You,” The Four Tops’, “I Can’t Help Myself,” and The Champs,’ “Tequila.” It was an afternoon of fun partner dancing tunes for sure!
Scheduling is always a challenge in these times, but we’re looking forward to more dances soon. We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Keep updated on dances by visiting our webpage at SbBallroomDance.com.
Or better yet, join us. You would be a most welcomed, new member. Once you are a member you will receive our first notice email list from Wanda Ross, our Secretary, announcing dances and how to register. You can deliver or mail your membership form to Dottie Adams, our Treasurer. We’re also still working on our SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club famous ballroom dance lessons. If you are new to dance, it’s okay. We’ll help you get started on the FUN! Put joining the SaddleBrooke Ball Room Dance Club, where the learning continues and the FUN never ends, on your list of things to do and send in your membership form today.