SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is dedicated to bringing SaddleBrooke residents multiple social dancing opportunities, and accommodating all levels of dancing ability. Here are some of the events you can attend.

Dinner Dance PartiesMonthly Dinner Dance is available. Friday, January 20, 2023 is our upcoming Dinner Dance. We will begin serving cocktails at 5 p.m., followed by a lovely 2 course dinner at 5:30 p.m., and dancing from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the glorious Mountain View Ballroom. This event is open to all SaddleBrooke Residents, but you must register two weeks before the event.

Open Dance Practices:We now have three different time slots that you can come to practice. Some have DJ’s and some you can bring your own music. We will also be booking three time slots for 2023.

Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room

Fridays, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the HOA-1 Vermillion Room

Sundays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the HOA-2 MountainView Ballroom

Novice Dance PartiesThese are monthly Dance Parties for brand new dancers or those who haven’t done it in quite a while. At the Dance Party, basic steps are very quickly reviewed and you learn to associate music with the appropriate dance. You take the floor to practice what you’ve learned, knowing there’s help a handwave away. It’s a stupendous way to get started.

How do you connect to these dances?Just go to our website, sbballroomdance.com. Activities are on the calendar, and also under the events and activities tabs. On the site you can click to register for these dances. (We occasionally get cancelled in our time slots, so it’s always a good idea to check that. And please remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues and the fun never ends.