Flashing lights, energetic music, non-stop fun!!! What’s not to LOVE about Hustle. That’s what pulled SaddleBrooke Ball Room Dance Club (SBDC) professional dance instructor Dale Pizzitola into dancing the hustle and continues to draw him back. Well, that and everything you shouldn’t be doing as a kid, like staying out all night and having a quick breakfast at the local eatery before sneaking home. It’s time to join the fun and learn the Hustle, taught by the Disco King himself, Dale Pizzitola, and the Queen, Ann Pizzitola. Sign up in June for July classes. Beginning four-count New York Hustle classes will be held every Monday in July, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and every Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Intermediate three-count New York Hustle classes will be on Mondays, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All of these classes will be in the Mariposa Room in the HOA-2 DesertView Center. To register, email CountMeIn@sbballroomdance.com.

Need to Learn the Basics of Several Dances? Our Novice Program is Just for You!In the SBDC Novice Program Ann and Dale Pizzitola will have you up and dancing with ease. Novice classes are held at 4 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse on the dates noted below. Here are your upcoming Novice Opportunities:

Tuesday, June 20 — Focusing on Foxtrot and Hustle

Tuesday, July 11 — Focusing on Tango and Merengue

Tuesday, July 25 — Focusing on Waltz and Cha Cha

Tuesday, August 8 — Focusing on Foxtrot and Swing

To register, email countmein@sbballroomdance.com. In your email, be sure to give us your name and which classes you are registering for.

But Wait! There’s More!We also have a Novice Practice Party designed to give novice dancers a supportive practice environment, focusing on the dances covered in the novice classes. Our next Novice Practice Parties will be held on Friday, June 30, and Friday, July 28, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Vermillion Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

We know that dancing is a GREAT way to keep our brains healthy, bodies active, social connections close and to just plain HAVE FUN! Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our events, activities, and classes.

Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.