“There is one thing the girls in the Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club like to do almost as much as dance, and that is getting together to eat and talk.” This is a quote from an article that appeared in Saddlebag Notes in June 2018, written by a former Member-at-Large, Sue Robisch. What was true then, is still true now. That’s why 13 line dancing ladies met at the GMG Chinese Bistro on Monday, May 22, for lunch and “chit chat.”

Some lovely looking (and tasting) dishes were served up. There were such things as egg drop or hot and sour soup and egg rolls to start. Then main dishes with beef, chicken, shrimp and vegetables came along. The portions at the Bistro are generous and the prices are very reasonable. Thanks to the Chairperson of our Social Committee, Lynne Kumza, for setting things up. We all had a great time eating, talking and and laughing with our line dance friends.

Please check us out online at sbldc.weebly.com. Got questions? Email our Vice-President, Jaci McGeorge, at tlmjb535@yahoo.com. Club dues are still just $10 per year for as much (or as little) dancing as you’d like, plus the opportunity to attend nice luncheons and other fun social events. And that’s a very tasty deal!