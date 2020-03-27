Ethan Myerson, the Development Director of “Make Way for Books” came and presented to our rotary club this last Thursday. Make Way for Books is a non-profit organization right here in Tucson whose mission is to give all children the chance to read and succeed. Each year, they impact the lives of 30,000 children, families and educators throughout Southern Arizona through their proven programs, services and resources.
Make Way for Book’s comprehensive programs are designed to ensure that Arizona’s youngest children discover the joy of books, develop literacy and language skills and start school ready to go. They hope to reach all children between the ages of birth to five years-old to build a foundation for all future learning. They meet children, families and educators in preschools and other settings throughout the community to help an promote literacy.
One of the things that Ethan pointed in his presentation is that recent science studies show that children’s language skills by age three are a critical indicator of school readiness, IQ and future academic achievement. He also told us that 90 percent of brain growth happens by age five. If children are reached with high-quality education by age five, they are 40 percent less likely to be held back and 70 percent more likely to graduate from high school. Achievement gaps between children in poverty and their affluent peers become more apparent by 18 months of age. In Tucson, 39 percent of children from birth to five years-old live in poverty. For families struggling to make ends meet, preschool education is not obtainable. This is why the work of Make Way for Books is so important!
There are always opportunities to volunteer or donate. For more information and other resources for Make Way for Books visit www.makewayforbooks.org.
SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary club meets in the East Dining Room of the HOA-2 Clubhouse on Thursdays at 8 a.m. Join us for a meeting, all are welcome! Visit us online at saddlebrookesunriserotary.com or like us on Facebook at Saddlebrooke Sunrise Rotary Club.