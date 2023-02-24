The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club is pleased to host Dr Richard L. Poss, an Associate Professor in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona Steward Observatory, on Sunday, March 12 at the DesertView Theatre, 39900 S. Clubhouse Dr., at 7 p.m. Dr Poss’ presentation will explore the intersection of astronomy and visual art, from ancient petroglyphs to today’s space art. While some art serves to illustrate scientific principles, often a work of art critiques a scientific development, and comments on the ramifications of the discovery. At its best, the work of art probes phenomena in a way that generates insights not otherwise available, and forms part of society’s interpretation of the meaning of scientific advances.

Richard Poss is an Associate Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona. His research examines the role of astronomical themes in European poetry and art, and he has published articles on Petrarch, Dante, Veronica Gambara, Walt Whitman, on the exploration of Mars, and on reconciling environmental issues with lunar development. He teaches courses in history of astronomy and intersections of astronomy and culture. He has won a variety of teaching awards and is a frequent instructor in the Humanities Seminars Program.

The SaddleBrooke Skygazers Astronomy Club meets monthly (and typically) on the second Sunday evening (7 p.m.) at the DesertView Theater. The Spring star parties are scheduled on Thursday, March 23, and Tuesday, April 18, at the Softball Field parking lot. The public is welcome to both meetings and star parties. Club and Star Party information can be obtained by emailing David Evans at djevans1@me.com.