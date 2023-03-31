After freezing and snowy work events in January and February, six SaddleBrooke hikers enjoyed a comfortable work session in March on the Arizona Trail in Oracle State Park. Winter snow and rain had grown the dreaded catclaw shrubs out onto the trail and had clogged the drainage channels.

SaddleBrooke hikers, along with two Arizona Trail workers, found the clear skies energizing. The camaraderie, the views of the surrounding mountains and the delicious goodies baked by Chris Jeffery gave further inspiration.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

An additional work party is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, at 7:30 a.m. To join the fun, contact Seana Kobak at seanabk88@gmail.com, or Ray Peale at ray.peale@gmail.com.