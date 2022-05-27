HOA-1’s Tennis Center Patio was a packed house on Monday, May 2 for the SaddleBrooke Fly Fishers’ (SBFF) Spring Dinner. Organized by Social Chair Larry Peters and his “committee” made up of the SBFF board, the event was free to all members.

Almost 75 percent of the club membership, (now 87 strong), was in attendance and by all accounts, thoroughly enjoyed the barbecued brisket, potato salad, coleslaw, and much more. Of course, the margaritas, wine, and beer were also popular.

Members enjoyed visiting with each other, discussing fishing trips, and talking about the big ones they caught, or, that got away. They also enjoyed the opportunity to win door prizes. One of the prizes was an Echo fly fishing rod donated by Eric Loeffler, owner of Dry Creek Outfitters in Tucson. Dry Creek Outfitters, located at Craycroft and Swan, is the only stand-alone fly fishing shop in Tucson and only one of two in the state. The other two door prizes were $100 and $50 gift certificates for Dry Creek, purchased by the SBFF.

Barbara Moreland won the first door prize and opted for the fly rod. Skip Donau held the second winning ticket which won him the $100 gift certificate. Edie Hugo-Kirman won the $50 gift certificate.

The SBFF meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 4 pm in the Catalina Room next to HOA-2’s Mesquite Grill. We will not have club meetings in June, July, and August, but will gather socially at the MountainView Bar at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, Tuesday, July 25, and Tuesday, August 29.

Those interested in joining, or just learning more about the club, can email us at saddlebrookeflyfishers@gmail.com. Just starting out? No problem! We have a mentorship program that matches experienced anglers up with beginners to get them started out, even if they don’t have any equipment. Reach out to us today, we’d love to meet you!