Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraies Lecture Series Resumes in January
Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is pleased to present the 2020 Lecture series. All lectures are held at 4:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom and are free unless otherwise noted.
On Thursday, January 16, Barbara Marriott will discuss SaddleBrooke’s Hidden History. Attendees will travel through the mists and myths of time
to visit the hidden history of SaddleBrooke and Catalina. Images from the ancient Native Americans to the modern residents of today tell the historical story of our land, its heritage and legends.
Dr. Marriott holds her doctorate in cultural anthropology, something she says has helped her understand the people and cultures she writes about. In her varied professional life she has been an advertising copywriter, a journalist and a college professor. She created a widely read English newspaper in Nice, France, was a Vogue Prix de Paris finalist and is listed in Who’s Who in American Women.
Scott Warren will speak on Thursday, February 13. His lecture “Borders, Walls and Immigration in Arizona” a historical and geographical of the formation of the Arizona-Mexico border and its evolution since the 1800s. Dr. Warren will discuss historical and contemporary efforts to demarcate the boundary through bi-national surveys, the construction of fences and walls and policing. He will also offer a contemporary survey of what the border looks like today from the New Mexico line to Yuma. This lecture is intended to increase awareness of the current state of the Arizona-Mexico border and the policies that affect the borderland.
Scott Warren is a cultural geographer living in Ajo, Arizona. He researches and teaches about the intersection of people and place at the Mexico-U.S. border.
Stay tuned for announcements of future lectures.
Upcoming: Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries West Texas Nine-Day Tour
Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries will be heading to West Texas for a nine-day tour. The tour is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 to Thursday, April 2. The trip will begin with a visit to El Paso where we will spend a day exploring historical sights and museums including the Magoffin House, a prime example of territorial style architecture, and the Museums of History and Art. The day will conclude with a visit to the three Spanish missions that mark the beginning of El Camino Royale. Dinner at the world-famous Cattleman’s Steakhouse will cap off the day.
From El Paso the tour will head to the area around Alpine and Marfa. Highlights will include Fort Davis, the McDonald Observatory and the Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine. Another full day will be spent in and around Marfa. The gateway into an area which is now a virtual melting pot containing silver and mercury mines, clandestine military and alleged UFO activity. There will be time to explore the Marfa art scene.
The tour will continue onto Rio Grande River for a two-night stay at the luxurious Lajitas Resort. Participants will explore the wonders of Big Bend National Park along the Ross Maxwell Scenic drive to the Castolon District Visitors Center.
From Big Bend country the tour heads north to Carlsbad, New Mexico where tour members will be able to head deep underground to see the largest and most spectacular cave chamber in North America.
The last night will be spent in Las Cruces with a special banquet at Hotel Encanto. From there its back to SaddleBrooke. A special lunch is planned in the historic mining town of Silver City at the fabulous Bear Mountain Lodge.
Please visit the FSL website SBFSL.org for additional information and registration.