In early March, the KnitWits were the lucky recipients of a program and sale by Martha Wissing, an independent knitting designer who is presently located in Sierra Vista. Her credits include over 174 patterns to date, including many for Berroco yarns, and membership in “Knit Stars,” an online group of some of the very best knitters and designers.
Her journey started many years ago by making samples for knit shops using other designers’ patterns. She then began improving upon those patterns and eventually started writing her own as well as making her own samples. Her expertise is in the areas of designing accessories, which require small amounts of beautiful yarns, and in creating casual, loosely fitted garments: scarves and shawls, one-piece cowls, ponchos, airy pullovers, flowing cardigans, fingerless gloves, mittens, hats and berets and more.
After telling us her story, Martha showed us her samples and more samples and even more samples, one gem after another. They were all stunning and beautifully knitted with a wide variety of stitches, gorgeous edgings and some with interesting design elements like tassels!! The KnitWits were then able to try her samples on, purchase patterns and some of the scrumptious yarns which Martha brought with her.
Martha’s patterns run from beginner to advanced and all of her samples used a wide variety of fibers: cotton, linen, wool, alpaca and cashmere, some solids, some variegated and some self-striping yarns. The patterns are available for purchase on Ravelry and through The Knitting Cup in Texas. As well, the lovely people at The Knitting Cup will be happy to put together kits.
As always, the KnitWits had a wonderful time together, especially seeing beautiful knitted goods and shopping! A big thank you goes to Linda Hood for arranging this program.
KnitWits meet weekly from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room #4 at the HOA-1 Arts and Crafts center. When things open up again, we’d love to have you join us. We talk, we laugh, we create.