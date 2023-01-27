We are a new club in SaddleBrooke and are focused in connecting woodworkers, cabinet builders, wood turners, and wood hobbyists. We also want to provide wood working help to our community when folks need to have projects repaired or built. I would like to introduce you to another long time and enthusiastic wood worker, John Hardin.

John was a lifelong Michigander, growing up and living near Detroit. He graduated from Lawrence Institute of Technology with a degree in Architecture and went to work for Ford Motor Company.

The first 15-years with Ford, he travelled the US and Canada working with Ford Dealerships. He designed new dealerships and assisted existing dealerships with remodels and updates. About mid-career, he began working at Ford Corporate designing workspaces and remodeling existing office and corporate spaces. He ended his career after 32-years and joined the ranks of the retired folks.

A number of years before he retired, bought a Fine Woodworking magazine that sparked his interest in woodworking. Shortly after that, he purchased a DeWalt radial arm saw. That saw was the first tool to start of his passion! During his working career, he built a woodworking space in his basement and used the tools to build cabinetry and furniture.

In 2000, he and his wife Karin, considered building a retirement home in either Prescott or SaddleBrooke. Fortunately, they decided SaddleVrooke and had their home built with a three-car garage to accommodate his woodwork machinery. John has built many fine woodworking projects including cabinetry, furniture, and furniture for his church. He continued to upgrade his machinery and add new machines as needed. His collection of machinery would rival any professional cabinet shop. He also has an extensive collation of high-quality hand tools.

As time has passed, John has found a new joy in wood turning. He expanded his interest with classes at the local Wood Craft store. He then decided to take more advanced classes at a large wood turning school in Provo, Utah. He continues to refine his turning skills and try new wood species. He also makes beautiful cutting boards as well as wooden utensils.

John is one of our new Woodworking Club members that can both build or repair wood projects. Email him at sb.wood.workers@gmail.com. The Woodworking Club is meeting monthly. So, if you are interested, or desire more information, email us at sb.wood.workers@gmail.com.