The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Dr. Marvin Goldberg as a faculty member of the ILR. He was born in Montreal, Canada and moved to the U.S. in 1991. He earned a bachelor's degree at McGill University, a master's degree in Sociology at Columbia University and a PhD from the University of Illinois in Marketing (1971). Dr. Goldberg was a Professor in the Faculty of Management at McGill University from 1971 to 1991. He moved on to the Smeal College of Business at Penn State and held the endowed Bard Professorship of Marketing from 1991 to 2010. During his tenure at Penn State, he also served both as Dean for one year and Chairman of the Marketing Department for six years.
Dr. Goldberg’s research has been published in a wide variety of scholarly journals including the Journals of: Consumer Research, Consumer Psychology, Marketing Research, and Public Policy and Marketing. His research has focused on strategies for using marketing for positive social ends. With that perspective he has been a consultant to the CDC’s National Center for Health Marketing and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. A significant percentage of both his research and expert witness work has dealt with issues where youths were the target of misleading and unduly alluring ads regarding tobacco, food, alcohol and (indirectly) OTC and prescription drugs. He has been invited to serve as a member of advisory boards on these subjects in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. Marv currently serves as a board member with the Tucson Committee on Foreign Relations and has served on the board of the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.
Since moving to SaddleBrooke, Marv has not let any moss grow under his feet. He taught two courses for both the ILR in SaddleBrooke and OLLI in Tucson: “Advertising and Consumer Psychology” and “Humor and Creativity: Laugh (or Smile) Your Way to Innovative Thinking.” Marv and his wife Carol have lived in SaddleBrooke for 10 years and totally enjoy the community. They are both active in a number of activities. Carol is a skilled ceramic sculptor and is a member of the pottery club. Marv enjoys hiking, chamber music and is an avid reader. They maintain a condo in Seattle to spend time with their daughter Danielle and three granddaughters. Their son, Blair, lives in the Los Angeles area. Originally from Montreal, they have friends and relatives across Canada and visit them regularly.
The ILR is pleased to have Dr. Goldberg on the faculty and look forward to more of his ILR courses. For more information go to sbilr.org.