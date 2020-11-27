The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Dr. Paul Frederickson as a member of the faculty of the ILR. Paul has a long history of college and university teaching experience. He was born in Howell, Michigan in 1951. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Michigan State University in 1973. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1975 from the University of Detroit, School of Law. In addition, he earned an M.B.A. degree from Michigan State in 1979 with a specialization in finance. According to many, “Paul is almost a professional student.” After 10 years of teaching he received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities and spent two resident summers in post-graduate studies in Philosophy at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Paul’s teaching experience includes being an Instructor of Business Finance at Michigan State University. From 1979 to 1986 he was an Assistant Professor of Economics and Business Administration at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Paul then went to the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh where he taught for 25 years as an Associate Professor of Law and Finance in the College of Business. Paul’s legal career includes working in a legal aid clinic practicing both civil and criminal law. He also served on a county committee that created and formed the Winnebago County Free Legal Assistance Clinic where he was an advisor and part-time volunteer attorney for seven years.
Paul met Susan, who was on the staff at Concordia College, and married her in 1983. They have two children. Their daughter Erika lives in Madison, Wisconsin and is the owner and CEO of Giant Jones Brewing Company. Their son Darren lives in Greer, South Carolina and is a controller in financial management for Millikan Industries in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They have two granddaughters that live in Greer. Sue and Paul moved to SaddleBrooke in 2015 and totally enjoy the community and the many activities. They are active dancers and belong to the SB Ball Room Dance Club and the SB Western Dance Club.
In Paul’s spare time, he is an avid bicyclist and a member of the SB Cyclemasters. In 1996, he rode his bike across the U.S. from Everett, Washington to Williamsburg, Virginia, 3,400 miles in 24 days. In 2019, he competed in the 42-mile Mt. Lemmon Gravel Grinder. He also belongs to the SB Pickleball Club and is nationally ranked by the USAPA as a 4.0 tournament player. He has competed in the USAPA National Championships five times, from 2013 through 2017.
The ILR is glad to have Paul on the faculty and we look forward to his future classes. Who knows maybe he will teach a class about “cycling for older folks.” For more information go to sbilr.org.