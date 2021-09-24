The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Lieutenant Colonel Mark R. Schwartz USAF (retired) as an Instructor in the ILR program. Mark was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1951 and grew up in the Columbus area. He attended Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science in 1973. While at OSU, he joined the Air Force ROTC program and at graduation Mark was honored as a Distinguished Air Force ROTC graduate.
Mark’s military career started in 1973. He had a rewarding 23-year career in the United States Air Force. In 1975, he graduated from Air Force Navigator School (Mather AFB, CA) and amassed over 1,500 flying hours in the F-4 Phantom II. Later he attained Master Navigator flight rating. His aerospace industry career included six-years with Northrop Aircraft, 11-years with Lockheed Martin, two-years with Logica Carnegie Group and 13-years with SRS Technologies/ManTech Corporation as a senior Principal Engineer.
While in the Air Force Mark had many additional educational opportunities that included Squadron Officer School, Air Command School and Airlift Operations School. Mark also took studies in USAF-US Army Joint Firepower Coordination, Anti-Submarine warfare, and electronic warfare operations. During his 23-years of service, he earned many decorations and awards including the Meritorious Service Medal (Federal), Army Commendation Medal w/Oak Leaf Cluster and the Meritorious Service Medal – Georgia National Guard to name a few.
Mark retired to SaddleBrooke in 2014 from Alexandria, Virginia and is enjoying the many amenities available in SaddleBrooke including the ILR. He has taught four ILR courses on U.S. political-military events in the 20th century. He has also taught similar courses for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Utah State University summer citizen program. In his spare time Mark enjoys writing historical fiction novels, hiking in the Arizona Mountains, and drawing and oil painting. On his more serious side he is a speaker for local foreign policy groups, military groups and museums. He also participates in a number of troop support activities.
The ILR is pleased to have Mark Schwartz on the ILR faculty and look forward to his further academic contributions to our community. For more information on the ILR, go to sbilr.org.