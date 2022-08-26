September means cooler weather is coming, kids are back to school and bridge players are excited about playing more games in person.

The Mountainview Duplicate bridge game continues, but we may miss the second Tuesday of the month. Check our website to be sure there’s a game at the Catalina Room at 1 p.m. on other Tuesdays.

If you need a partner or further information, contact JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com or phone (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

You may be like me, asleep at the wheel, when you miss a bid, don’t see partner’s double or signal. I was so focused on my 6-card spade suit the other day, along with a four-card heart suit, I forgot the rule of 20; points, length in 2 suits=open 1 spade.

There’s always another hand, but mistakes are hard to forget.

Lynn Berg, in a recent “Bridge Bulletin,” wrote about 5-5 hands, using a full opener or rule of 20. When you have 5 spades & 5 hearts, even if hearts are the better suit, open spades. She said it’s important to describe your hand to partner. Partner can indicate if there are enough points to go to game.

Larry Cohen wrote about balancing seat doubles. We can double with only 9 high card points, but have support for all the other suits.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The example he showed was opponent opens 1 heart, pass, pass.

He also reminder the reader to overcall instead of doubling when you have a five-card suit.

One other factor is vulnerability and suit quality.

Another warning; don’t preempt in pass-out seat!

Jerry Helms dealt with the same issue, saying when values seem evenly divided between both pairs, you can bid at the 2 level. An example; 1 heart, pass, 2 hearts, pass, pass? You can bid 2 spades. It’s risky to bid at the 3-level, especially vulnerable.

Helms also warned not to enter the auction when opponents have not found a fit. Come to the MountainView Duplicate bridge game and meet the challenge.