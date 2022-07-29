The monsoons tease us with humidity for a while, adding to the high temperature. One way to distract ourselves is to play duplicate bridge at the club. The Mountainview Duplicate bridge game will continue throughout the summer, but may miss the second Tuesday of the month. Check our website to be sure there’s a game at the Catalina Room at 1 p.m. on other Tuesdays.

If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com or place a call to (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

Michael Berkowitz had an article in "The Bridge Bulletin" about learning something new in bridge. He suggested focusing on one thing at a time.

If you’re Declarer, Berkowitz said, “Count your winners and losers. Analyze the opening lead. Think about things you know from the opponent’s bidding or lack thereof. Watch the signals from the opponents. Count a missing suit. Count the trump split. Count the points in the opponents’ hands.”

Once you feel comfortable with one item, you can add another to concentrate on. Berkowitz also listed items for Defender, so you can keep refining your game.

Mike Lawrence wrote about an unusual double. What does partner mean when he doubles a 3 NT game? The opponents bid 1NT, then 3NT and your partner doubles. It sounds as if partner wants you to lead a major. Lawrence says that kind of bid is dangerous. Sometimes, we get aggressive with our bids and push declarer into a game or we go down doubled, ending with a bad result. We need to check vulnerability. Our club players look forward to challenges every time we play, keeping us alert.

Enjoy the summer at the Mountainview Bridge Club.