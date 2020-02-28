February was a Sweetheart of a month, with Valentine’s Day setting the mood. New and familiar faces graced the bridge tables at the Catalina Room. Who could resist playing in a competitive duplicate game for only $5?
Our Tuesday and Friday games start at 1:30 p.m. and end after 4:30 p.m., just in time for Happy Hour or Trivia. Check our website to confirm exact dates & location at www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview.
During January, the following players scored top points at three or more games: Jack & Arlene Mayfield, Sharon Wyles, Sue Hagerty, William Keese, Frank Murphy, Dick Quigg, Al Spaet, Steve Sahl, Vicki Hanson and Michelle Werley.
Now, everyone’s sharpening their skills to prepare for the Winter Regional at the Tucson Expo Center from Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 8.
ACBL members receive “The Bridge Bulletin” each month with valuable tips and advertisements for bridge cruises. It also reviews new books on the market.
One book was on Preempts and the author stressed using discipline when opening a weak bid; it helps partner know when to bid on. Another author discussed a different way to evaluate the hand and the reviewer concluded it was more confusing than helpful.
Even experts disagree over bidding.
I think the best advice is agree with your partner, no matter what system you use. You should enjoy your game, win or lose, and maybe learn something from your opponent, too.
It’s nice to see new faces so, come join the fun.