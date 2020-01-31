The Mountainview Bridge Club extends a warm wish for a happy New Year to all.
The board members, JoAnn Aiken, Trudie Weber-Penta, Bob Brussel, Sue Hagerty and Ann Kuperberg welcomes all players.
We look forward to exciting times at the Catalina Room bridge tables where we can compete with our neighbors and only pay $4 for three hours of fun. Our Tuesday and Friday games start at 1:30 p.m. and end after 4:30 p.m., just in time for Happy Hour somewhere.
You can check our website to confirm exact dates and location: www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview.
Many of our players participated in the January Tucson Sectional where they received extra master points as well as the opportunity to hear daily lectures, enjoy breakfast goodies and a free lunch on Sunday. Sharon Wyles became a Life Master at the tournament.
Players who placed first or second in the Open Games were: Arlene & Jack Mayfield, Ellen Dilbert & Chris Apitz, Linda Quigg and Ann Wood. The Swiss Team games on Thursday, Friday & Saturday had Dick Quigg, JoAnn Aiken and Jim Wolf with their team also placing first or second.
The next major event will be a Winter Regional in Tucson from Monday, March 2 to Sunday, March 8 at the Tucson Expo Center.
Many bridge players receive master points at the weekly Mountainview games. Those who won points three or more times in December: Sue Hagerty, William Keese, Bob Murray, Trudie Weber-Penta, Bob Brussel, Dick Quigg, Arlene and Jack Mayfield, Vicki Hanson, Al Spaet and JoAnn Aiken.
It’s nice to see new faces so come join the fun.