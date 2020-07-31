There were no fireworks on July 4—but some local bridge clubs offered special games that day, giving players extra points. That gave them something to celebrate beside our country’s independence.
The month of August begs the question, “How much longer?”
Arizona has been hit hard with the virus and we’re all walking around “incognito” with face masks. Yet, we run errands, keeping social distance.
Online bridge games are available every day, some casual games for free, others with robots or partners. Tucson clubs have virtual competitive games mornings for non-life masters and afternoons with open games on BridgeBaseOnline/BBO. Some of the $5 fee goes back to the clubs.
In a recent issue of “Bridge Bulletin,” Karen Walker discussed opening two clubs. It’s a strong bid. “With balanced strength, you’ll have only 22 to 23 points...and rebid 2NT. A distributional hand may have even fewer points, but more tricks –at least 8 ½ tricks if the long suit is a major, 9 ½ tricks if it’s a minor.
To handle those hands, your agreement should include a way to stop in a partscore when partner is broke. Some play an immediate 2 heart response shows a bust (no kings, no more than one queen.)”
Ms. Walker goes on to discuss a 22-point hand with a singleton. She suggests you open at the one level, then jumpshift.
That same discussion has come up twice at recent regionals, too.
Eventually, the Mountainview club will open again, but we’re better off being cautious.
Check our website for opening days and times. Go to www.Bridgewebs.com/mountainview.