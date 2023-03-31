Spring has arrived and many of us are feeling energetic, ready to compete at the bridge table. We can always face a challenge at the Mountainview Bridge Club which meets at every Tuesday, except the second Tuesday of the month. If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax123@aol.com or call (520) 256-2702. Our website is bridgewebs.com/mountainview.

We can read advice given by experts to see if it improves our game.

Robert S. Todd wrote about overcalls opposite a passed hand. He said, in a recent Edition of “Bridge Bulletin,” you can open the bidding “with fewer than normal high-card points in third seat because partner is a passed hand” and shouldn’t get too excited by responding too high.

Similarly, you can overcall to make the opponents’ life difficult. For example, “When you have a good suit, you may choose to overcall even with fewer points than partner might expect.”

Todd cautions, though, to watch vulnerability. If partner is a passed hand, “you can get away with bidding more aggressively.”

He continued with suggestions for overcalling one spade or preempting with a five-card suit just to make opponent’s bidding more difficult. You may mislead your partner, though.

Another expert, Mike Lawrence, discussed odd balancing auctions.

Right-hand opponent opens in third seat & passes his partner’s one-level response. You can double if you have a good hand and four cards in each of the two unbid suits. You can bid 1nt to show 11-13 hcps & stoppers, you can bid a suit with length. Your partner should not expect game.

One more bit of advice came from August Boehm on defense. He said even a defender with a weak hand can still win tricks.

“In discarding, an important principle is parity—keep equal length with dummy’s or declarer’s side suit when there is something of value.” He showed how, having five diamonds headed by 10, eight, seven, six or three, you can possibly win a trick. You just need to keep track of which suits the declarer plays.

There’s so much to watch; certainly not a game where you can sit back & relax. That’s for after the game!!