We have to remember 2023 when we write checks, etc. since a new year has begun.

Remember, the MountainView Bridge Club welcomes all duplicate bridge players, whatever their level of play. Games are every Tuesday afternoon from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Catalina Room, except the second Tuesday of the month. If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com, or call (520) 256-2702. Visit our website online at bridgewebs.com/mountainview. The Bridge Bulletin articles aim toward “newer players” up to “advanced level.”

Robert S. Todd wrote about third-seat opening bids. “When we open the bidding at the 1 level in first or second seat, we tend to do so with good values.” He goes on to say, “It is common to open the bidding in 3rd seat with fewer high-card points than normal, called opening ‘light.” “There are a variety of reasons we may choose to do so, but one of the most common is to get our partner off to a good opening lead.”

Todd gave an interesting example of a balanced, 11 hcp hand. He said, open your best suit, even if it’s a 4-card major. “If the opponents win the contract, we much prefer to have partner lead (our major).” “Another benefit of third seat opening bids after two passes is to make LHO’s life more difficult.” Do consider vulnerability. Also, responding should be done carefully.

Larry Cohen discussed a takeout doubler’s next action. If you make a takeout double and partner doesn’t jump in a suit, you’ll pass with 12-17 hcps. “There are two situations where the doubler can take a second action:

With the “big” double=18 or more hcps. & a 5-card or longer suit

Partner has shown values.

Doubling then bidding notrump shows 18-20. Partner can still respond with Stayman if he has 7 or more hcps and a four-card major. Experts keep repeating it’s important partners agree on what their bids mean. To maintain a good partnership, you should be able to discuss bids, signals, etc. without getting angry.