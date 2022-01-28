For a sweetheart of a deal, play duplicate bridge at the Mountainview Bridge Club. We meet every Friday afternoon in the Catalina Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com or phone (520) 256-2702. Check out our website at bridgewebs.com/mountainview.
One recent article by Robert S. Todd discussed responding Notrump when partner opens a minor.
If you have a 4-card major, you bid it. If not, after 1 diamond opener, bid 1NT with 6-10 hcps. Bid 2NT with a good 10 to bad 12 hcps. Bid 3NT with a good 12-15 hcps.
When your partner opens 1 club & you don’t have a four-card major, bid 1 diamond with 4 or more diamonds. Otherwise bid NT at the level indicated above.
Opener should respond to NT after 1 diamond opening bid, 2 clubs=4-card or longer suit, 2 diamonds=5-card or longer diamonds, 2 hearts/spades=4-card suit, forcing as a “reverse,” or 2NT=balanced hand with 18-19 hcps.
Todd mentions other options for the opener like jumping in his suit to show 15-17 hcps, showing a singleton or going to 3NT with 14+hcps.
Adam Parrish also gave advice on when to pass vs. balancing in fourth seat.
The Law of total Tricks “strongly suggests the opponents should balance” when the auction stops at the 2 level. If you pass, you probably have length in trump suit and weak in high cards.
Parrish gave another example of when to overcall. If you have a singleton in opponent’s suit & a good five-card major, overcall.
The more we play, the more skilled we should become. Reading articles by experts help us improve.