ALERT: Mountainview Bridge Club games are now on TUESDAY afternoons in the Catalina Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
If you need a partner or further information, email JoAnn Aiken at jotax124@aol.com or phone (520) 256-2702. Our website is: www.bridgewebs.com/mountainview.
Now that spring has arrived, we get to enjoy lovely, sunny days. JoAnn Aiken and Bob Murray takes turns directing game and they welcome players to share the good weather and friendship with a minimum entry fee. You can even get some candy treats, too.
Some players are still reluctant to play in person and Howard Laufer gave a wonderful description of his wife playing online in his “Bridge Bulletin” article, “the Virtual Game.”
“Whenever my wife goes online to play virtual bridge with her partner, she bolts the door to the computer room and hangs a “Do Not Disturb” sign. She does this, of course, to keep me out of the room.”
“She is right to do this for two reasons. One, having a busybody husband in the room is simply a bad idea. Secondly, ACBL rules prohibit any unsolicited suggestions being offered by a third party. That’s a form of cheating.
What I hear is a voice talking to the computer. I can just picture my wife staring at the screen as Mary, her partner, plays the hand. “Take the finesse!” I heard her yell, as if Mary could hear her. “The jack is good. Cash it now!” But the most common phrase I heard was not directed at her partner, but at the opposition. “Hurry up! Hurry up!”
There it was—the bane of all online players—slow play. When I bid or play slowly, I’m thinking, but when my opponents do it, it’s stalling for time.”
As Laufer points out, when you play in a Face-to-face game, the director can speed up the play or penalize the opponent with a “no play.” Then again, you can’t tell your partner what to play, either.
Another contributor, Robert S. Todd, discussed opening leads. He said against NoTrump, you often lead fourth best from a long suit. If you have a weak suit, lead the top of nothing.
However, “when the opponents have bid three suits, then you often lead the unbid suit.” He further said, against a suit contract, “an effective opening lead is from three-card or longer suits that have TOUCHING HONORS.” We should lead the top of those honors. You can also consider a suit with an interior sequence as in K, 10, 9 x.
Todd also suggested leading touching honors in a shorter suit against a suit contract rather than a long suit with the example: KQ J vs. KQJxxx.
Leading a singleton is also good, but not a singleton trump.
Sometimes, I think, no matter what you lead, the opponent seems to know what you have. Then, you have to hope for some luck!