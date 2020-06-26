Monsoon season has begun, so, we can hope for more moisture in the air. Many of us are leaving home for hair salons, going to the clubhouse for dinner or patrolling the malls, still wearing our face masks.
We can’t tell if we recognize anyone unless we know the fabric on their mask. Backyard visitors don’t have to worry, though.
There are still on-line bridge games to occupy our minds. Tucson clubs have virtual competitive games on BridgeBaseOnline/BBO with a fraction of the money going back to the club. We can even play bridge with partners who have moved away.
On Saturday, June 20 through Sunday, June 21, many of our residents participated in special games to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
In a recent issue of “Bridge Bulletin,” Robert Todd described a simple overcall vs. a jump overcall. He said, with a decent hand and six spades (KQ9542, AQ3, 53, K4), overcall one spade. With no extra values, in a hand like: KQ10952, 843, 3, 854, jump to two spades. However, if we’re vulnerable, he would pass with that hand.
He also said, with scattered values and a long suit, pass.
There was also a box on another page clearly warning about cheating online. I’m not sure how they check but do know I was disconnected one afternoon after I received a phone call while playing online. It was a nuisance call, but BBO didn’t know that.
The good news about playing online is you can play wearing your pajamas, snack or drink whatever you please and no one sees you.
It’s a good idea to keep a record of your scores on each board so you can review afterwards. You get to see what others did on the same boards, too.
Eventually, the Mountainview club will open again, but we’re better off being cautious.
Check our website at www. Bridgewebs.com/mountainview for opening days and times.