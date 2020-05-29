June is here, bringing more hot weather, blooming shrubs and fewer activities.
The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused us to stay at home, find chores we forgot about over the years, like cleaning light fixtures, polishing furniture, puttering around the yard and watching more old movies. We hope we’ll be able to talk without face masks and hug each other before long.
We’ve developed a new vocabulary with words like “social-distancing,” “ventilators” and “spirit runs” meaning wine, beer and whiskey runs to the supermarket… with masks on.
That’s a good thing; no one will recognize the new alcoholics.
Those of us who play Bridge online discover we’re one of 50,000 players world-wide. We can play casual games with friends and chat while playing, take lessons or go for master points at BridgeBaseOnline/BBO. The local bridge clubs have online games, too, with a fraction of the money going back to the club.
In a current “Bridge Bulletin,” Karen Walker writes, “The difference between a master and a beginner is that the master has failed more times than the beginner has even tried.”
That’s encouraging for those of us who make mistakes.
Let’s hope the Mountainview game will open soon.
For opening days and times, check out our website at www.Bridgewebs.com/mountainview.