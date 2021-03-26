Easter is on the horizon and stores are displaying bunnies of all sorts. Peter Rabbit may not qualify, though.
We may not be able to show off our Easter bonnets or parade down the avenue without masks, but we can still be festive. Then again, if we play bridge at home, no one will notice what we wear.
The online games stimulate our brains. If we play competitive games, we can accumulate master points and the cost is minimal. At the end of February, local clubs had special events where players doubled their winning points and gained silver points, too.
The “Bridge Bulletin” recently featured an article by Dr. James Sternberg, where he discussed responding to partner’s Weak-two bid. He wrote, you bid 2NT, asking for a feature because you have a good hand looking for No Trump.
If partner doesn’t have an outside feature, he re-bids his suit. If you’re playing Ogust, partner rebids depending on the strength of his suit.
If, however, you have support for partner but not a strong hand, bid three anyway, to interfere with opponents.
Adam Parrish focused on New Minor Forcing.
Opener bids one diamond, then rebids two NT to show a balanced hand, 18 to 19 hcps. He can skip the other major but, if he has support for partner’s suit, he should jump in the suit.
Opener may not know if partner has four or five in the major bid. After he bids two NT, responder bids the other minor to show five in the major. The other minor bid is artificial.
It’s easy to forget New Minor Forcing when you’re at the third level, but it works.
The Mountainview Bridge Club will have in-person games as soon as it’s safe for all of us.